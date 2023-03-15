Dhahran: Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Linde Engineering have signed an agreement to jointly develop a new ammonia cracking technology.
The two companies also plan to build a demonstration plant in northern Germany to showcase the new ammonia cracking technology.
Ahmad Al Khowaiter, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Aramco, said: “This agreement is part of our ongoing technology and business development efforts to establish a commercially viable lower-carbon hydrogen supply chain. We believe the advanced ammonia cracking technology we are co-developing with Linde Engineering will play a key role in realising our objectives.”
John van der Velden, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Technology at Linde Engineering, said: “Effective ammonia cracking technology supports the world’s urgent need for decarbonisation. By completing the missing link in the export chain, cleaner energy can be shipped from regions with high renewable and clean energy potential to those with more limited resources. We look forward to working closely with Aramco to develop and commercialize this important technology, creating new business opportunities for Linde Engineering and Aramco.”
Linde Engineering is a global leader in the production and processing of gases, and intends to offer this new ammonia cracking technology to current and new customers, creating new commercial opportunities within the global lower-carbon energy supply chain.
A potential differentiator of this new technology is the ammonia cracking catalyst, jointly developed by Aramco and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which will be evaluated against other catalysts.