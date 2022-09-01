Dubai: The UAE energy giant ADNOC sent its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Germany, which will be delivered to Aurubis, one of the largest copper recyclers in the world, which has its headquarters in Hamburg. On arrival in Germany, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), will handle the cargo.
Produced by Fertiglobe at its plant in Ruwais industrial complex, this is the first of several test cargoes sold to customers in Germany, as ADNOC expands its ‘energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain’. It follows a number of similar low-carbon ammonia sales delivered to customers in Asia.
Aurubis plans to utilize the low-carbon ammonia as a feedstock in its wire rod plant, testing its application as an additional, lower-carbon energy source for industial ulilization. The hydrogen it contains has the potential to be a low-carbon energy alternative for the energy-intensive processes in multi-metal production.
“Our collaboration with customers in Germany also underlines ADNOC’s ambitious growth plans for the production of clean hydrogen, and its carrier fuels such as ammonia, which will play a critical role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industrial sectors,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO. “We are committed to accelerating and deepening private and public sector collaboration in clean hydrogen projects that will reduce carbon emissions and the carbon intensity of the energy that supports our everyday lives.”
This is another important milestone in the planned scale-up of hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia production capabilities in Abu Dhabi, where ADNOC is developing a 1 million tons per annum low-carbon ammonia plant at TA’ZIZ, part of Ruwais Industrial Complex.