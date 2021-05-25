Dubai: Abu Dhabi is seeing its second mega ammonia plant in as many days – but this one is for the ‘green’ version.
Helios Industry, a special project vehicle company, plans to invest Dh3.67 billion for the facility “over several years”. To involve local and international partners in two phases, it is projected to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.
On Monday, ADNOC announced that it will be building a ‘blue’ ammonia plant at its Ruwais complex as part of its clean energy/hydrogen development efforts.
The Helios facility located in KIZAD, will be powered by a dedicated 800-megawatt solar power plant within KIZAD in the near future, with capacity of 100MW in phase 1. The plant will use solar power to electrolyse water and split molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.
At peak capacity, 40,000 tonnes of the green hydrogen released in this process will be used to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia.