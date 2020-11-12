Dubai: The maritime division of ADNOC has added another Ultramax bulk carrier - its third this year.
The 'Al Karama' bulk carrier vessel, built last year, has a deadweight of 64,000 metric tonnes. It will immediately be deployed on key ADNOC Logistics & Services trading routes, including the transport of sulphur from facilities in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
"The vessels will increase ADNOC L&S’ regional presence and will enable allow us to explore more cargo options outside the UAE market," said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of the maritime arm. "As we continue to invest in our shipping fleet to service our global network of customers, we remain focused on delivering a safer and smarter growth strategy in shipping."
Major shipper
The new addition joins the 'Al Dhafra' and 'Al Wathba', which were built in 2019 in Japan, as part of the energy giant's dry bulk fleet. ADNOC's shipping business owns the UAE’s largest diversified fleet with 27 vessels (including LNG, gas, refined products and chemical tankers, bulk carriers, and container vessels), and which is expected to grow further as it increases upstream and downstream production capacity and enters into trading.
Apart from the Ultramax vessels, ADNOC L&S added the 'MV Ghantout', a smaller class of bulk carrier with a capacity of 23,000 metric tonnes. This will be used to transport calcined petcoke from the Ruwais terminal to Jebel Ali and Khalifa ports, supporting a long-term supply contract between ADNOC and Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), which was signed last year.
The addition of these four vessels increases ADNOC L&S’s bulk cargo tonnage by 214,000 metric tonnes.