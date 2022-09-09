Dubai: UAE energy giant ADNOC will supply natural gas to Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) under a ‘landmark’ sale agreement. This means that natural gas will be used instead of clean coal for power generation at DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex, ‘further reducing carbon emissions from the power generation process’.
The ADNOC-DUSUP deal thus supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and its plans to generate electricity from cleaner energy sources.
The agreement signing at Qasr Al Watan was attended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
“This agreement supports the vision and directives of the wise leadership to turn Dubai into a carbon-neutral economy and provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power generation capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Director-General of DUSUP. “This agreement further strengthens energy cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, building on the foundations originally laid in 1998 and reinforced over the years, to expand the breadth and depth of our energy relations.
“While many countries around the world are returning to coal as a result of geopolitical uncertainty and energy price volatility, the UAE is delivering on its commitment to decarbonize its power sector.”
Switch to gas
The Hassyan Power Complex was initially built as a dual-fuel plant with the ability to operate full-time at full load on natural gas or clean coal. But it has since been transformed to run only on natural gas.
Present net electricity generation capacity of Hassyan Power Complex – which is an independent power producer - is 1,200MW. A further 600MW (net) is to be added in Q4-2022 and 600MW (net) more by Q3-2023.
The complex is an important addition to DEWA’s power generation projects, which includes Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex, Al Aweer Power Station Complex, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The latter is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, green hydrogen, and hydroelectric power plant in Hatta.