Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded three contracts worth Dh1.19 billion to boost efficiencies at its onshore field operations.
This will see the procurement and construction (PC) of flow lines and wellhead installations across several of its oil fields in Abu Dhabi. The contracts also include the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a new bypass system to provide critical backup for the existing crude receiving stations at Jebel Dhanna and Fujairah export terminals.
Galfar Engineering and Contracting and Robt Stone picked up the contracts. “The contracts follow a competitive tender process that ensures that substantial value will flow back into the UAE through our ICV (In-Country Value) programme,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director of ADNOC’s Upstream Directorate.
The projects will "help sustain" long-term production at the Bab, Asab, and Sahil fields.
The second contract, valued at about Dh618.2 million, is awarded to Robt Stone. The firm will do procurement and construction for the Bab oilfield.
Both contracts are expected to be completed in five years, ADNOC said.
The third contract to create a bypass system is valued at about Dh309.1 million. This project is expected to be completed in 30 months.