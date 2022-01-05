Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced Wednesday the award of a $946 million (Dh3.47 billion) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of its Umm Shaif field. Image Credit: Adnoc Group/ Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced Wednesday the award of a $946 million (Dh3.47 billion) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the strategic long-term development of its Umm Shaif field.

The investment supports ADNOC’s oil production capacity plans of five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030 while ensuring energy security for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and partners around the world.

The ‘Long-Term Development Plan – Phase 1’ (LTDP-1) EPC contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) after a competitive tender process. The scope of the award covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning activities required to maintain Umm Shaif’s 275,000 barrels per day (mbd) crude oil production capacity, increase efficiencies and enhance the field’s long-term potential.

Significantly, over 75 per cent of the total award value will flow back into the UAE economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, ensuring that more economic value remains in the country from the contracts it awards. This reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’, the economic blueprint for sustainable growth announced by the UAE’s leadership in 2021.

“This important award for the long-term development of ADNOC’s pioneer offshore Umm Shaif field will maximize efficiencies while maintaining future output and supporting ADNOC’s strategic objective of five million barrels of oil production capacity a day by 2030. In addition, the development plan for Umm Shaif underpins ADNOC’s commitment to maintain its position as a leading low-cost oil producer and strengthens our role as a reliable energy provider to customers around the world,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.

The EPC contract, which is due to be completed in 2025, comprises two packages for network expansion and new well-head towers. The first package includes modifications and extension of existing facilities with installation of new subsea cables and pipelines for debottlenecking. The second package includes the design of three lean well-head towers with associated new pipelines. The contract incorporates ‘fit for the future’ technology including rigless electrical submersible pumps (ESP) and other digital field technologies, which will increase efficiencies while maintaining current production capacity.