Dubai: ADNOC has awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts - of a combined Dh5.36 billion - for its Dalma Gas Development Project. The Dalma field is part of the Ghasha Concession, which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development.
The offshore Dalma field is located 190 kilometers northwest of the emirate. In the Ghasha Concession area, three artificial islands have already been completed, as enabling works continue. (Production from the concession is expected to start around 2025, ramping up to produce more than 1.5 billion scfd (standard cubic feet per day) before the end of the decade.)
The two contracts were awarded to National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and a joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering. This includes the construction of gas conditioning facilities, wellhead topsides, pipelines and umbilicals. Seventy per cent of the award value will flow back into thye country under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme.
Package A of the two Dalma EPC contracts was awarded to NPCC and is valued at Dh1.89 billion. It covers the EPC of four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields.
Package B is valued at Dh3.49 billion) and covers the EPC of gas conditioning facilities for gas dehydration, compression and associated utilities on Arzanah Island located 80 kilometers from Abu Dhabi.
ADNOC has advanced orders for long lead items and completed seven development wells at Dalma, enabling smooth and expedited project delivery.