Dubai: The ADNOC joint venture Borouge will put its stamp on medical devices manufacturing in Abu Dhabi. A MoU with the Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company (ADMD) has been signed by which Borouge will provide sustainable polyolefin solutions ‘that meet the strictest global standards’.
ADMD makes syringes, insulin syringes, tubes and catheters, administration devices, respiratory items and PPE products and is the only manufacturer of Auto-Disable (AD) syringes in the Middle East and Africa, producing over 400 million units per year.
The deal with ADMD will reinforce ‘our leading position as the polyolefin solution provider of choice for the UAE healthcare sector,” said Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE, Borouge.
Polyolefins – essentially polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) - with their cost competitiveness and easy shaping during conversion makes them the first choice for medical devices and applications such as syringes, catheters and needle hubs.
“The constant changes in the requirements of medical devices including high transparency, sterilisation by steam and radiation, as well as highly complicated moulds and shapes, have encouraged polyolefin producers, including Borouge, to develop new materials that meet such requirements,” a statement said.
Borouge also offers polyolefin materials for use in different primary and secondary pharmaceutical and diagnostic packaging applications such as blister packs, fluid bags, pouches, bottles, vials and ampoules.