Image Credit: Adnoc Group/ Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced Wednesday a $3.6 billion strategic project to significantly decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations.

The project aims to further strengthen ADNOC and TAQA’s position in driving and leading sustainability efforts and supporting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ‘Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative’.

Subsea transmission

The project will see the development and operation of a first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It will power ADNOC’s offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy, delivered through the Abu Dhabi onshore power grid, owned and operated by TAQA’s transmission and distribution companies.

The project will be funded through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – a dedicated company that will be jointly owned by ADNOC and TAQA (30 per cent stake each), and a consortium comprised of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Électricité de France (EDF). Led by KEPCO, the consortium will hold a combined 40 per cent stake in the project on a build, own, operate and transfer basis.

The consortium will develop and operate the state-of-the-art transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA, with the full project being returned to ADNOC after 35 years of operation. The project is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Reduced carbon footprint

The development is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30 per cent, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available on the Abu Dhabi onshore power network. This progressive and collaborative approach will also drive operational efficiencies and improve system reliability of energy supply, while offering the potential for power supply cost optimization.

“As ADNOC embraces the energy transition, this bold and progressive project will replace our existing offshore local power supply with cleaner and more sustainable onshore power sources, significantly reducing our carbon footprint while enabling additional cost savings. This first-of-its-kind project is a further example of how ADNOC is advancing practical and commercially viable solutions to secure a lower carbon future, while driving significant foreign direct invesment, and, in turn, cementing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a trusted global investment destination,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.

Boosting local economy

More than 50 per cent of the project value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, underpinning ADNOC and TAQA’s commitment to driving responsible and sustained investment and value creation for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“This first-of-its-kind project shows how the UAE continues to demonstrate its strong leadership and innovation in the global energy transition by bringing together critical players to boost sustainability credentials and maximizing the utilization of Abu Dhabi’s diverse and efficient energy mix. Decarbonization continues to provide social and economic opportunities for collaboration and growth, which TAQA is actively pursuing through its strategic alliances and partnerships in the market,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group CEO and Managing Director.