Dubai: A subsidiary of Malaysia’s energy giant Petronas has awarded Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company the FEED contract for an offshore Carbon Capture and Storage project at the Kasawari gas field off Sarawak, Malaysia. This is rated as one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects.
National Petroleum Construction Co. - this is its first project in Southeast Asia - leads a consortium with Technip Energies on the project, which is expected to process around 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually and scheduled to start in 2025. The contract was awarded by Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd.
“We are proud to see the quick results of our recent strategic agreement with Technip Energies,” said Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC. “Both of us have aligned plans and strategies for the renewable and decarbonisation sector, which enabled us to win the contract.
“Through this contract, we are marking our entry in Southeast Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities to deliver world-class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins.”
Part of NMDC (National Marine Dredging Co.), NPCC and Technip Energies have collaborated over decades, working on 'several landmark projects' and recently reinforced that through a strategic partnership to accelerate the energy transition.
The Kasawari CCS project will play a major role in that country’s transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “Leveraging our technological and technical expertise in the carbon capture domain, our 40 years of continuous operations in Malaysia designing and delivering some of the most complex assets, and our strategic agreement with NPCC, we are committed to make the Kasawari CCS project a success and reference in the industry,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.