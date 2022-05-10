Dubai: Abu Dhabi is exploring the possibilities for a digital platform to charge electric vehicles – and Mubadala Investment Company and France’s Engie will lead the way. Such a digital platform will include a joint solution for the installation and operation of charging infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. They will also explore further areas of collaboration related to sustainable mobility.
“Mubadala is committed to driving sustainability in the UAE and the wider region by laying the foundation and advancing future focused sectors in the fields of technology and mobility,” said Badr Al Olama, Executive Director at UAE Investments at Mubadala.
Electric vehicles will play major roles in decarbonizing the mobility sector, with emissions from these up to 43 per cent lower than fuelled up ones.