Cirata floating solar plant Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Masdar, the Abu Dhabi renewable energy giant, has confirmed that funding for Indonesia’s Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant is now complete and construction has begun.

The plant, set to be the largest floating solar venture in the world, is being built on the Cirata reservoir in West Java Province. Once complete, it will provide enough electricity to power 50,000 homes, help offset 214,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and contribute to the creation of up to 800 jobs.

It is being developed by PT. Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi (PMSE), a joint venture between Masdar and PT PJBI, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company PT PLN. The plant is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Reaching this historic milestone demonstrates the strength of the relationship between Indonesia and the UAE,” said Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to Indonesia and the ASEAN region. “The UAE is committed to promoting and investing in clean energy projects around the world. We stand together with Indonesia on driving sustainable development and we will continue to support the nation’s clean energy transition.”

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, is targeting 23 per cent of its energy mix coming from renewables by 2025 under its Electricity Infrastructure Acceleration Programme. The government also recently announced that it aims to increase the proportion of renewable power in its 2021-30 national electricity plan to at least 48 per cent, from 30 per cent in its previous plan.