Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host the oil and gas industry’s largest on-line exhibition and conference, when the ADIPEC Virtual Conference brings together over 5,000 government ministers, global energy leaders and professionals to assess the collective measures the sector is putting in place to fast-track recovery, post COVID-19.

The ADIPEC Virtual Conference will run from November 9 to 12 and will feature more than 135 sessions, with over 700 renowned speakers and 115 technical sessions. The virtual exhibition will host more than 100 exhibiting companies and the live content will give attendees access to world-class industry content.

“ADIPEC is regarded as the premier thought leadership event within the oil and gas industry, bringing together industry leaders and renowned technical experts to discuss, debate and to share ideas. Despite facing unprecedented challenges in 2020, our industry has shown remarkable flexibility, commitment and a strong resilience in responding to adverse market conditions,” said Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC

During the ADIPEC Virtual Conference over 70 government ministers, CEOs, global business leaders and industry specialists will focus on how the energy sector is responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Against a backdrop of the complex trends and dynamics that have impacted global markets they will also provide new perspectives on how the industry can build future resilience and engage with the challenges and opportunities of energy transition.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the ADIPEC awards as industry leaders honour the people, projects and ideas that continue to shape the future of the oil and gas industry. This year’s event will be held online in a virtual ceremony on Monday 9 November.