Dubai: Abu Dhabi will have a new port and terminal facility, with ADNOC Logistics & Services and AD Ports Group to develop a facility at TA’ZIZ, the chemicals production and industrial hub currently under development at Ruwais.
Under the terms of the agreement, they will develop a liquids terminal and logistics facility to support tenants of the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone. The facility will be a critical part of the supply chain for feedstocks and store and load final products. The partners will select an international operator to enter into a new joint venture and contribute to the development of the new port.
Three large-scale berths and associated infrastructure - apart from loading and unloading facilities - will make up the foundation of the new port. TA’ZIZ comprises three zones - an industrialcChemicals zone with seven "world-scale" projects in the design phase; a light industrial zone that will convert the outputs of the chemicals zone into consumable products, and an industrial services zone that will house companies who provide services required by the other zones.
"The new port will consolidate the UAE’s competitiveness as an international supply chain hub for energy and industry and further positions TA’ZIZ as the preferred partner for investing in the growth of the UAE’s advanced manufacturing base," said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.
ADNOC L&S is the largest integrated shipping and maritime logistics company in the Middle East, with a fleet of 240 plus owned and chartered vessels. The company operates the largest and only purpose-built oil and gas logistics base in the UAE. Its recent 25-year exclusive agreement means it will service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.