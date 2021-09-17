Dubai: Abu Dhabi heavyweights ADNOC and Masdar along with UK's bp have struck "strategic framework agreements" to expand on the UAE and UK’s partnership in sustainability, including the "potential development" of clean hydrogen hubs in both the UK and UAE at a scale of at least 2 gigawatts (GW).
The UK has stated its ambition to develop 5 GW of clean hydrogen by 2030.
The agreements also align with the UK’s recently announced commitment to achieve 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 and the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contribution of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% compared to business as usual for 2030.
“The UK and UAE have enjoyed decades of strong economic ties and the agreements signed between ADNOC, Masdar and bp will serve to deepen the strategic relationship between our countries," said Dr. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC's Managing Director and Group CEO. "We look forward to building upon this legacy to strengthen both countries’ ambitions to generate economic growth through low-carbon initiatives.
"These initiatives will make a direct contribution to the ‘Principles of the 50’ the economic blueprint for sustainable growth.”
The three energy entities will try and identify areas for potential partnership in greenfield carbon capture and underground storage and best-in-class methane detection platforms. Masdar and bp will together explore opportunities to develop, build and operate sustainable energy and mobility solutions in urban population centres.
Masdar and bp will also explore potential opportunities to develop-build-operate energy and mobility services in urban spaces internationally.
With the framework agreement, the plan is to expand "shared leadership in CCUS technology" to explore pilot opportunities for further industrial-scale carbon capture within the UAE.