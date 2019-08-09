ABU DHABI: Oil, gas and petrochemical projects, valued at more than $859 billion, are either underway or planned in the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, of which $283 billion are projects are being implemented, as the region gets ready to meet the forecast increases in demand for energy over the next two decades.

According to industry forecasts, global oil demand will increase by at least 10 million barrels per day by 2040, while natural gas demand is set to grow by 40 per cent and petrochemicals by 60 per cent. The expansion in demand for petroleum and petrochemicals in particular, says dmg events, organisers of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition, Adipec, is driving downstream investment across the Mena region.

Christopher Hudson, President — dmg events, said: “Breakthrough technologies, the growing global population and rising consumer spending are all combining to create new demand for energy, much of which will continue to be met by the oil and gas industry up to and beyond 2040.

“While producers in the Middle East continue to maximise value from existing fields, there is heightened interest in developing new resources, both offshore and onshore, as well as investing in upgrading and diversifying both infrastructure and products downstream to create new products lines and revenue streams.

“Adipec 2019 will be a catalyst for future growth and prosperity in the oil and gas industry, not only providing companies across the hydrocarbons value chain with a forum to gather first-hand knowledge of the dynamic changes taking place in regional oil and gas investment decisions but also enabling them to make the connections necessary to forge new partnerships and tap into the emerging commercial opportunities those investments are creating,” Hudson added.

Taking place from 11th to 14 November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Adnec, Adipec 2019 will once again be a platform for the global oil and gas industry to engage in dialogue, conduct business, and source the creative solutions and strategies that will shape the industry in the years ahead as well as identify the commercial opportunities from the Mena and Asia regions.