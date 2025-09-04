The meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts to leverage the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force in 2022 and has since played a central role in boosting bilateral trade and investment.

Abu Dhabi : Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, has met with the Indian Business Council in the UAE to discuss ways of strengthening economic ties and private sector collaboration between the two nations.

“India is an essential partner in the UAE’s trade landscape,” he said. “Today’s discussions focused on maximising the benefits of CEPA to foster deeper collaboration between our vibrant private sectors.”

During the discussions, Dr Al Zeyoudi underlined India’s importance as a key trading partner, noting that non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached $65 billion in 2024, reflecting a 19.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Since its launch, CEPA has reduced trade barriers and enhanced investment flows, delivering measurable benefits for both economies. Officials from both sides say the agreement has already proven its value in accelerating bilateral trade growth and cementing the UAE and India’s roles as vital trade partners in the global market.

The CEPA with India was the first such agreement signed by the UAE as part of its ambitious foreign trade programme. Since its entry into force in May 2022, it has opened new opportunities across key sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy and logistics, while significantly boosting private sector partnerships.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.