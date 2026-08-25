The data covers 233 cities, with Dubai ahead of London, Singapore and Riyadh
Dubai: Dubai ranked first globally for the number of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in cultural and creative industries (CCIs) for the fourth consecutive year, attracting 754 projects in 2025, according to Financial Times Ltd.’s fDi Markets data.
The projects generated 19,304 new jobs and brought $3.756 billion in greenfield FDI capital into the sector, placing Dubai second globally for FDI capital inflows.
The data covers 233 cities and puts Dubai ahead of London, Singapore, Riyadh and Bengaluru for the number of new investment projects.
The figures also point to a broadening of Dubai’s creative economy, with investment extending beyond traditional cultural activities into digital content, creative technology, artificial intelligence, data services and other technology-driven industries.
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said the results reflected the continued development of the emirate’s cultural and creative ecosystem and its contribution to wider economic growth.
“What is particularly encouraging is the diversity and maturity of the sectors driving this growth today,” she said. “We are witnessing a clear shift towards industries connected to digital content, creative technology, artificial intelligence, and emerging creative services.”
Dubai attracted significantly more CCI investment projects than other major cities tracked by fDi Markets in 2025. London recorded 227 projects, followed by Singapore with 197, Riyadh with 157 and Bengaluru with 132.
The 754 projects in Dubai generated 19,304 jobs, while greenfield FDI capital inflows reached $3.756 billion.
Investment was spread across a wide range of activities, including advertising and public relations, specialised computer programming, data processing and digital services, film, media and gaming, AI-powered creative technologies, creative education, professional services, design and architecture.
Other areas included crafts and cultural industries, performing arts and entertainment, museums and historical sites, as well as logistics services supporting the creative sector.
India was the largest source of greenfield FDI capital inflows in 2025, accounting for 19 per cent, followed by the United States at 17.5 per cent, China at 13 per cent, Malaysia at 12 per cent and the United Kingdom at 9 per cent.
The UK accounted for the largest share of projects, at 21.5 per cent, followed by India at 21 per cent, the US at 14 per cent and France at 4 per cent.
The results reflect a shift in Dubai’s creative economy from traditional cultural sectors towards industries linked to digital content, creative technology, artificial intelligence and data-driven services.
Sheikha Latifa said Dubai had increasingly brought together talent, investment and entrepreneurship across these areas.
“These achievements also underpin the strength of the emirate’s long-term vision and commitment to building a creative economy that is open, dynamic, and globally connected,” she said.
Dubai’s FDI performance has been supported by measures including full foreign ownership, business setup services, specialised creative and technology clusters, long-term residency pathways for talent, digital and logistics infrastructure, and access to regional and international markets.
The emirate’s Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Creative Economy Strategy have also provided a framework for investment across both core cultural activities and the wider creative value chain.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said the continued flow of new FDI projects reflected investor confidence in the emirate.
“Supported by world-class connectivity and a future-ready business environment, Dubai continues to provide an exceptional platform for creative industries to scale, innovate and succeed,” Almarri said.
Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said the figures showed the growing economic role of the creative sector and its ability to generate opportunities for investors, creatives and entrepreneurs.
The latest figures come as Dubai continues to expand investment across digital content, gaming, artificial intelligence, design and specialised creative services, widening the role of the cultural and creative industries within the emirate’s economy.