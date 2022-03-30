Dubai: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced its new corporate identity based on three basic principles “Global, Sustainability and Communication”, on Wednesday.
Designed in the form of a globe, the new logo features three main colours representing the areas supervised by the corporation: gold symbolising sand, blue representing water and white representing space.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, launched the new logo at an official ceremony held at the DP World pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022.
“Today we announce the launch of PCFC’s new corporate identity, which marks a new phase in our growth. The new logo represents our aspirations for the future and the next stage in our journey of excellence.”
“The elements and components of our new logo are inspired by our leadership’s vision to strengthen Dubai’s position at the forefront of global efforts to enhance sustainable development. The corporation provides services across the emirate, including in free zones and special development zones, as well as coastal areas and Dubai’s waters,” he added.