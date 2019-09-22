File photo: The Department of Economic Development (DED) offices in Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy:DED

Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, DED, has issued 2,650 new licences for various professional, commercial, industrial and tourism activities in August 2019.

This is a sign of continuing investor confidence in Dubai and new opportunities arising across diverse economic sectors, a DED press release said on Sunday.

According to the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in DED, 65.6 per cent of the new licences were professional, 32.2 per cent commercial, 1.7 per cent related to tourism, and 0.5 per cent industry, and together, they created 8,187 jobs in the labour market.