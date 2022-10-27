Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is looking at a packed Q4-2022 calendar, demonstrating a strong return to pre-pandemic form for the events industry. Upcoming 'legacy' events are set to further boost the sector's contribution to Dubai's economy, the DTWC said in a statement.
The 42nd edition of Gitex Global hosted over 5,000 companies from 90 countries, adding 1,400 new exhibitors to its portfolio. The event welcomed over 138,000 visitors.
“This has been a year of ongoing recalibration both for the events industry, and for DWTC," said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice-President, Venue Services Management, DWTC. "The 2022 events season began on a hugely positive note as we welcomed a highly successful Arab Health back to its regular January slot. The momentum was carried forward through a multitude of events through the year, including the recen Gitex Global."
Q4-2022 has 106 confirmed events on the agenda.
“As we count down the final weeks of the year, we are pleased to report that visitor metrics are up across the board. We are excited to look ahead to 2023 and seize new opportunities as we raise our contribution to Dubai’s economic growth and diversification,” added Julfar.
November, December will see Gitex, Cityscape
Gulfood Manufacturing, the region’s leading F&B processing and packaging event returns November 8–10, and will welcome 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. Following the 45th biannual IHF World Hospital Congress from November 9–11, the attention switches to education from November 15–17 as Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS Dubai), which is organised in partnership with UAE Ministry of Education.
The last 10 days of November will see Cityscape Global (November 21–23) and Automechanika Dubai (November 22-24).
Rounding off the year is the construction industry event - The Big 5 - from December 5–8. On the consumer lifestyle front, the hugely popular Gitex Shopper makes a return from December 14–18, with a 'whirlwind of deals', discounts, bargains, product launches and daily draws.
The momentum is set to continue into Q1-2023 with Arab Health, Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), Intersec, iFX Expo and Light Middle East. “DWTC is well positioned to continue transforming Dubai into an international gateway city as well as one of the world’s top MICE destinations by integrating quality resources,” concluded Julfar.