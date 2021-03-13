Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME and Fahad Bin Thani, CEO and Founder of Tjaarz Business Incubation Centre. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, announced the launch of the ‘Tjaarz Business Incubation Centre’ in Business Bay.

The new centre is an integrated platform for young citizens and entrepreneurs with creative and ambitious ideas in the tourism, franchising, and e-commerce sectors. It will support projects related to the manufacturing and production of perfumes, and also promote entrepreneurial initiatives in the specialty beverages sector, especially in the world of coffee.

The incubator provides a package of specialised services in business development, in addition to work spaces on a membership basis for professionals in various creative business fields. The facility is also equipped with laboratories and specialised courses in perfumery and coffee-making.

“We are pleased to inaugurate the Tjaarz Business Incubation Centre, which comes within the framework of Dubai SME’s strategy to provide an ideal platform that promotes entrepreneurship, embraces and supports innovators and creative entrepreneurs, and enables them to pursue their visions and transform their ideas into distinct projects that serve sustainable development,” Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.

Tjaarz Business Incubation Centre joins the list of certified incubators and accelerators in the emirate within the Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN) launched recently by Dubai SME. The new incubator joins the 10 similar facilities certified earlier by Dubai SME to provide services, packages and activities that support entrepreneurs in addition to an environment that enables the launch of innovative projects capable of growing globally.

The Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN), which includes specialised business incubators and accelerators accredited by Dubai SME, provides varied services, membership packages, workshops, training courses, and work spaces at competitive prices for entrepreneurs, in addition to a number of packages and services that emerging projects need during the various stages of their life cycle.