City also ranks 11th globally, according to Global Competitiveness of Talent report

In terms of attracting global talent, Dubai ranked second in the Arab world and 11th internationally. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai ranked first in the Arab world and 11th globally in future readiness in 2019, according to the Global Competitiveness of Talent report, which assesses cities on developing local talent, future readiness, and attracting international talent.

The report was issued by the Institute for Administrative Development in Switzerland in cooperation with the Dubai Competitiveness Office in the emirate’s Department of Economic Development.

In terms of attracting global talent, Dubai ranked second in the Arab world and 11th internationally, while it stood 11th internationally in terms of availability of future talent.

Hani Al Hamli, director general of the Dubai Competitiveness Office, said that factors such as business competitiveness and opportunities for prosperous living in Dubai help attract talent and investments into the city.

He added that new government initiatives such as offering permanent residency to select talent will help the city’s ranking even further.

“Initiatives like the Gold Card permanent residency scheme for investors, entrepreneurs, and talented students as well as the region’s first Virtual Commercial City that seeks to provide commercial licenses without requiring residency will contribute significantly to raising Dubai’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness of Talent in the coming years,” Al Hamli said.

“Consequently, more and more innovators and entrepreneurs will choose to live and work in Dubai thus adding substantial value to the gross domestic product in Dubai.”