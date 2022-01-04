Dubai: Dubai Internet City has announced a deal with Khazna Data Centers, one of the largest wholesale data centre providers in the Middle East and North Africa, to establish two state-of-the-art facilities in the emirate.
The two new data centres will be strategically located in Dubai and will feature the unique design of Khazna’s data centre pods that allow for the rapid scaling of operations when required.
With this, Khazna will operate a total of 14 data centres combined, creating the UAE’s largest data centre provider.
Ammar Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Internet City, said: “The UAE has been named among the top 10 most competitive economies in the world for a second consecutive year, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021, and I believe that building data centres and enhancing the overall technological infrastructure play a key role in providing an investment-friendly environment.”
“Dubai Internet City has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s ICT strategy for more than two decades, and this agreement marks the next chapter in our commitment to supporting widespread digital transformation to increase our economic competitiveness globally well into the future.”
Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, said: “The partnership between Khazna and Dubai Internet City will further support the UAE’s digital ecosystem, with technology businesses such as cloud computing operators able to achieve the level of connectivity they need to more effectively deliver services to partners, customers and employees.”
“Our aim is to continue partnering alongside industry leaders and decision-makers, offering a dedicated data centre space that supports long-term growth strategies for businesses across various industries. From organisations and government entities to hyperscalers, we help our customers meet the demands found in today’s competitive and transforming environment through our unique product portfolio and turnkey solutions, supreme energy efficiency, and flexible pricing.”