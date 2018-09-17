Dubai: Inflation in Dubai remained flat in August, compared to the same month in 2017, while housing deflation accelerated, the Dubai Statistics Centre said on Monday.

Consumer inflation was 0.2 per cent in August 2018, compared to 0.2 per cent in August 2017.

In other August consumer price data for the emirate released this week, housing and utility costs fell 3.6 per cent from a year earlier in August, while food and beverage prices climbed 3.3 per cent. Transport price inflation rose to 18.5 per cent.