Dubai: As many as 98 new economic activities across a number of vital sectors were registered in Dubai in 2021, an increase of 88 per cent over the previous year, taking the total to over 2,200.
In the preceding year, as many as 52 new economic activities were added, the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai said on Thursday.
The results follow periodic evaluation and survey of local market needs, supply and demand across all key economic sectors, as well as the BRL sector’s efforts to facilitate licences and enable enterprises to respond to market needs, which in turn will promote business development and healthy competition.
The new activities are in the areas of green hydrogen production, artificial intelligence developing services, gaming localisation services, industrial consultancies, 3D printing building construction contracting, space consultancies, plant-based diary manufacturing, early childhood centre, gaming production service providers, virtual reality and augmented reality provision and development services, video games consoles manufacturing, news services via websites, coworking spaces operation, and underwater photography services, among others.
“Led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in driving economic growth, Dubai has succeeded in keeping pace with economic changes at local, regional and global levels and transforming challenges into opportunities. Dubai has expanded the horizons for business sectors to meet the needs of urban development, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced legislative environment to establish the city as one of the leading investment, commercial and tourism centres in the world”, said Waleed Abdul Malik, Director of Business Registration in the BRL sector.
“The vitality of Dubai’s economy is based on the solid foundations led by effective economic policies and strategies to drive economic diversification, especially in sectors such as transformative industries, tourism, air and maritime transport, commercial and real estate activities, services, and alternative energy. In addition, the openness of Dubai’s economy and partnership with many countries in the region and the world led to attracting global markets, enhanced the flow of investments, and stimulated the movement of tourism and foreign trade,” he added.