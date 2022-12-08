Dubai and Abu Dhabi scored top spots in the Expat City Ranking 2022 report released by InterNations last week. InterNations is considered the world's largest expat community with more than 4.5 million expatriate members.
Dubai was voted the second best city for expats out of a total of 50. Abu Dhabi was ranked ninth on the list. The report looks at different criteria individually and cumulatively to compile the results. Indices include quality of life, public transportation, personal finances, feeling of safety, ease of settling in, cost of living, career prospects, social life happiness and many more.
Valencia was rated the best city for expatriates, with it offering what respondents said was the best quality of life among the 50 cities ranked for the report. 92 per cent of expats feel safe in Valencia, and the city also ranked high for expat essentials.
The Expat City Ranking is based on a survey of 11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities and living in 181 countries or territories.
Dubai
Expats ranked the city highest on several criteria, most significantly on quality of life and ease of settling in. Expats also said that access to government services and ease in dealing with local authorities was high in the emirate.
Dubai also ranked high on satisfaction for infrastructure for cars, and for dining, nightlife and culture. Expats said they were happy with their jobs (70 per cent happy in comparison to 64 per cent globally) and reported that the local business culture encourages creativity.
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi ranks first overall for the availability and the quality of medical care, in the health and well-being subcategory. Abu Dhabi was ranked second in expat essentials index. Expats also said that moving to Abu Dhabi had improved their career prospects and found it easy to settle in and open bank accounts here - in comparison to the global averages.