Dubai: The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, has added 53 new business activities across a number of sectors during the first half of 2019. This followed a detailed tracking of local market needs, supply and demand in these vital sectors. The move, which is part of DED’s efforts to further support business licence holders and to enable them to respond to market needs, will strengthen business development and healthy competition among businesses in Dubai and the UAE.

The new activities cover various specialised business sectors in Dubai, including 14 activities in the field of agricultural production and aquaculture in view of the growing interest in these activities and the importance placed on ensuring food security in the country. These business activities include: Advanced Growing of Vegetables, Melons, Roots & Tubers; Advanced Growing of Other Non- Perennial crops; Advanced Growing of Citrus Fruits; Advanced Growing of Palms & Fruits; Advanced Growing of Beverage Crops; Advanced Growing of Spices; Advanced Growing of Grains, Leguminous Crop & Oilseeds; Post-Harvest Crop Services; Agricultural Crops Trading; Sea Based Aquaculture; Land Based Aquaculture; Operations of Aquaculture Hatcheries; Aquaculture Post-Harvest Services; Local Aquaculture Products Trading.

Other business activities include Electric Vehicles Charging Stations & Systems & Spare Parts Trading; Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Management & Operation; Market Making in Securities; Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Products Manufacturing; Kitchen Incubator; Jet Fuel Supply Services; Airport Equipment & Aircraft Spare Parts Storage Services; Electronic Cigarettes & Accessories Trading; Aviation Training Institute; Future Foresight Museum; and Educational Institutions’ Sport Facilities Leasing.

The decision to add new activities is an extension of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to facilitate licensing for limited liability companies and develop BRL services. It will have a positive impact on private sector growth and ensure that licence holders can reap added benefits by eliminating obstacles for entrepreneurs who have new business ideas, and, in turn, create more jobs.

The BRL team is constantly evaluating market needs, gathering views and suggestions from licence holders as well as those looking to start their business in Dubai that is fast-evolving.

Halal Quality & Conformity Certification Services; New Automobile Trading for Export; Real Estate Services Centre; Ready-made Meals & Dishes Preparation; Islamic Economics Researches & Studies; Non-Medical Resident Services; Sports Clubs Security Guard Services, Smart Machines & Spare Parts Trading; Technical Services Contracting; Decoration Design & Fit-out; Lifestyle Development Consultancy; Soap Making & Forming; Central Station Linking Services and Technical Survey Services have also been added to the new business activities.