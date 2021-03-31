Dubai: Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has launched a start-up program called Scality, which will attract local, regional and global tech start-ups and enable them to establish and grow their businesses in the region.
Scality offers start-ups the “opportunity to set up and operate their businesses with flexibility and convenience through a commercially effective way,” said DAFZA in a statement.
It provides a subscription-based program that covers lease and licensing fees, as well as space that start-ups require for their operations. Scality enables start-ups to pay per employee per month through a pay- as-you-grow-model, which enables them to scale their teams flexibly and efficiently.
“The emirate of Dubai has always been at the forefront in introducing new and innovative customized business programs that support local, regional and global investors to establish and grow their businesses in the region,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General of DAFZA.
“These initiatives aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs and enhance its workforce through attracting innovative thinkers and talent to the emirate,” he added.