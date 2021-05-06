Dr Drew Weissman (centre top), a professor of Infectious Diseases at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, is known as the “father” of messenger RNA biology. Others in the photo (clockwise from top, left) are biochemist Dr Katalin Karikó, Weissman's co-inventor and known as the "mother" of mRNA vaccines; Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel; US scientist Dr Robert Langer Jr; Dr. Ugur Sahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci of BioNTech, and Canadian stem cell biologist Dr Derrick J. Rossi. Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News File / Supplied

Highlights US President Joe Biden threw his support behind waiving intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines

The move could potentially help end the pandemic sooner

In theory, man's best arsenal against COVID-19, the "incredibly effecitve" mRNA shots, could now be produced by "generics" drug makers

But the move could prevent its biggest drug companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna, from scooping super profits from the mRNA vaccine

A major part of research on mRNA vaccines over the last 30 years had been funded using US taxpayers' money

Pharmaceutical giants, aka "Big Pharma", are protected by undisclosed trade secrets and patents. An exclusive group of drug makers has ensured that rich countries can lay claim to most of their miracle drugs — while limiting the number of companies that can also produce the vital vaccines.

America follows advanced system and strict laws to protect the intellectual property (IP) of its most innovative companies from copycats or knockoffs. But with COVID-19 vaccines, the US has made a sweeping policy U-turn. In effect the move, announced late on Wednesday (out on Twitter on Thursday), allows pharma companies to make copies of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines, notably the mRNA shots.

On May 5, 2021, US President Joe Biden threw his support behind waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from within his own party and the global community. World leaders lauded the US move.

Biden's support for a waiver — a sharp reversal of the previous U.S. position — is historic. It was followed swiftly by a statement from his top WTO negotiator, Ambassador Katherine Tai.

WHAT IS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY? Intellectual property is a category of property that includes intangible creations of the human intellect. There are many types of intellectual property, and some countries recognize more than others.



The most well-known types are copyrights, patents, trademarks, and trade secrets.

US response to global health crisis

Ambassador Tai, stated:“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures." Her statement came amid growing concerns that big outbreaks in India could allow the rise of vaccine-resistant strains of the deadly virus, undermining a global recovery.

WHAT THE 'TEMPORARY' US IP RIGHTS WAIVER MEANS The US would support a proposal for the temporary waiver of intellectual property (IP) provisions on COVID-19 vaccines working its way through the World Trade Organisation.



Such a policy would waive the IP rights of vaccine makers to potentially enable companies in developing countries and others to manufacture their own versions of COVID-19 vaccines.



Countries suffering from a massive spike in new cases — including India and South Africa — have pushed for the waiver. In India, now facing a “COVID tsunami”, it was reported recently that less than 2% of the population had been vaccinated. New COVID cases are at record highs globally, as the pandemic rages unchecked in many poor and middle-income countries.

In effect, the US government is now saying that the intellectual property (IP) protection for the COVID vaccines — especially the mRNA shots developed by US researchers dubbed as “incredibly effective”, but not widely available — will now be “open-sourced”.

The move is dubbed "monumental". But that means super-profits expected by the companies behind it may no longer be realised. But the flipside could potentially end the pandemic sooner, instead of later.

It’s not the first time that it happened.

In 1921, soon after Federick Banting discovered that insulin could be used to treat diabetes, he sold the patent to the University of Toronto for about a dollar. (Banting later won a Nobel prize, as his discovery meant a life-saving drug could become widely available.)

With the IP waiver, “generic” or lower-priced mRNA shots made by third parties could theoretically become more widely produced by a network of second-tier vaccine makers closer to where they’re needed, where they could also be delivered much faster.

This raises the "soft power” and do-gooder profile of America — but would incense the CEOs of its biggest pharmaceutical companies, notably Pfizer, Modern and Novavax.

mRNA ‘secret sauce’ will now be known?

Moreover, the move will, in theory, make the “secret sauce” to the revolutionary mRNA vaccine technology — such as how “lipoprotein nanoparticles” (LNPs) are used to deliver mRNA to target cells to boost immunity — known to other drug makers, who until now have no idea how it’s made using the Kariko-Weissman technique.

In declaring IP waivers for the COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, the Biden government has made a bold policy decision that could end the pandemic sooner.

The US evaluation regime for new drugs is one of the most advanced, due to the independence of its scientists as well as massive government support for research and development. Stringent rules also govern clinical trials of new drugs/vaccines, manufacturing and post-distribution.

It's not immediately known what part of the mRNA vaccines will be "open-sourced". Tesla, a US-based EV maker, has also open-sourced much of its car-making techniques, except the self-driving AI software.

It's not clear how the move would hasten the production and distribution of badly-needed COVID-19 vaccines, especially for the developing world, given the WTO process can be tedious. Ambassador Tai cautioned deliberations would "take time" but that the US would also continue to push for increased production and distribution of vaccines - and raw materials needed to make them - around the world.