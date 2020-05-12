Businesses returning to operations will only now have a better grip on staffing numbers

The 30% rule still applies to employees working at their offices. By summer, UAE's employment scene could be in for further volatility. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Nearly 40 per cent of UAE businesses in a survey confirmed they asked employees to take unpaid leave after the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak started crippling commercial activity last month.

And a further 20 per cent of organisations decided to cut salaries, while 24 per cent have terminated at least some employment contracts so far.

Their numbers are to increase as businesses find the true cost of what the virus has done to their operations and what their chances are in the coming weeks and months. June and July could be when layoffs see a clear spike, market sources say.

In the initial weeks of the COVID-19 problem, “Our survey revealed 37 per cent organizations asked employees to take unpaid leave,” said a statement issued by Tuscan Consulting. And “35 per cent organizations reduced working hours for employees; 29 per cent organizations offered paid leave.”

As against all these changes, only 22 per cent of businesses polled had not taken any measures to reduce costs.

The first to cut

Airlines in the UAE were among the first to go in for pre-emptive and wholesale changes to their staffing arrangements, as the pandemic systemically brought commercial flights to a halt. They were soon joined in by local real estate giants, with the luckier ones being those who saw only 30-50 per cent salary cuts and not outright loss of job.

The survey polled findings from 401 companies and was done between April 28 and May 6. This represents one of the first on-the-go polls even as the crisis continues.

Worse to come

The Tuscan report finds that “In the second phase, from June, 57 per cent organizations are planning to revise compensation and benefits.

“HR teams are likely to be involved in more difficult conversations in the coming months. It is advisable for all HR practitioners to have dialogue, show empathy and take employee consent and ensure legal compliance for any drastic measures on salary and benefits.”

In the first phase, when businesses had to scramble to respond to the outbreak in the UAE, letting staff to finish off their accumulated leaves was the standard move. Of course, many employees had to do so without getting paid.

About “20 per cent organizations have opted to renegotiate and reduce staff salaries,” the report finds. “However this may change as paid leave options are exhausting and there is a phased return to work - but with lower number of staff in office and more staff still working remotely in the coming months.”

Change is all around

Based on the survey’s findings, 71 per cent of organizations in the UAE have either changed or are planning to make changes to HR policies. The remaining may do so in coming months. HR policies and processes organizations need to revisit include:

1. Recruitment and on-boarding

2. Remote working

3. Working hours

4. Leave

5. Salary and benefits

6. Performance management

7. Training and development

8. IT

9. Health and safety

10. Return to work