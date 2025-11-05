WizzFinancial’s Unimoni signs strategic partnership with Sahaj Retail Limited

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Biswajit Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer of Sahaj Retail Limited, said: “At Sahaj, our mission has always been to strengthen the digital and financial inclusion ecosystem across rural India. This partnership with Unimoni represents a significant step forward in enhancing the service capabilities of our Sahaj Mitrs. By expanding the range of essential financial and value-added services available at the last mile, we aim to create more income opportunities for our entrepreneurs while delivering greater convenience and trust to citizens in remote regions.”