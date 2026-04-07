Verdant Partners expands strategic advisory platform from the UAE

Dubai-based firm strengthens cross-border capabilities in capital strategy, market entry
Verdant Partners, a Dubai-headquartered strategic advisory firm, has announced the expansion of its platform to support international businesses with market entry, capital structuring, and cross-border execution across the Middle East. The firm has worked across mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and complex restructurings since its founding.
Founded by Adam Ali and Sakhib Waseem, Verdant Partners operates at the intersection of strategic advisory and capital connectivity, working with global corporations, institutional investors, family offices, and sovereign-linked entities. The firm supports clients in aligning with relevant capital sources while providing end-to-end guidance from initial structuring through to execution.
Verdant’s activities are organised across four core verticals: Verdant Capital, focused on transactions and capital strategy; Verdant Tech, supporting regulated digital infrastructure including crypto exchanges and tokenised securities; Verdant Infrastructure, targeting large-scale and sovereign-grade real assets; and Verdant Sports, which approaches sports ownership as a long-term strategic asset class.
Adam Ali, Co-Founder, Verdant Partners, says, “Capital is rarely the constraint. Execution, alignment, and credibility are what ultimately determine outcomes. Verdant was built to ensure that opportunities are properly structured, the right participants are aligned, and delivery meets institutional expectations.”
Sakhib Waseem, Co-Founder, Verdant Partners, says, “The Middle East represents a structurally unique environment, bringing together long-duration capital, evolving regulatory frameworks, and a clear commitment to economic diversification. Verdant Partners is focused on helping international businesses navigate this landscape while facilitating relationships that enable capital to move efficiently and responsibly.”
The firm’s leadership brings experience across global financial institutions, technology ventures, and private enterprise. Adam Ali has held senior roles within major international banks, working across capital markets and cross-border initiatives, and has since founded and scaled multiple businesses across growth sectors. Sakhib Waseem has built and exited technology companies, developed institutional platforms, and advised on policy, innovation, and capital markets at the government level.
From its base in Dubai, with additional presence in London and New York, Verdant Partners operates across key financial centres while maintaining a strong focus on the Middle East as a growing hub for global capital. As cross-border transactions increase in complexity and scale, the firm continues to expand its capabilities in structuring, strategic alignment, and execution.
For more information visit https://www.verdant-partners.com/