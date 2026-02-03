Vedanta Ltd. reports record-breaking Q3 revenue and profit, boosted by strong metal production

Ajay Goel, Chief Financial Officer, Vedanta, said, “This has been a remarkable quarter for Vedanta. The reaffirmation of our AA credit rating by CRISIL and ICRA following the NCLT demerger order, along with upgrades in VRL credit rating outlook from Stable to Positive by S&P, Moody’s & Fitch Ratings, underscore the market confidence in Vedanta’s growth trajectory. We are now entering an exciting phase of growth and value unlocking, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”