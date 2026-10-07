Vault Fight League shines in Dubai debut, setting stage for global MMA ambitions

VFL 1 draws 2,000+ fans, marking a strong debut for Dubai-born combat-sports brand
Dubai: The cage was lit, the crowd was loud, and by the time the final bell rang, Vault Fight League had made its statement. The inaugural VFL 1, held on September 12 at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, brought professional mixed martial arts to the heart of Dubai, drawing more than 2,000 spectators for a night of international competition, explosive finishes and high-energy entertainment. Featuring 11 professional bouts and fighters from more than 10 countries, VFL 1 marked the arrival of a new MMA promotion built in Dubai with ambitions that extend well beyond the UAE. And the action, delivered.
In the main event, former UFC fighter Jeremy Kennedy went the distance with Georgia’s Guram Kutateladze, securing a unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds. The co-main event was over in just 63 seconds, with Alim Nabiev stopping Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha with a barrage of punches. The card also showcased emerging talent, including Jordanian-Palestinian fighter Rayyan Nashwan – the youngest Palestinian MMA fighter – who secured a first-round submission victory over Abdeljalil Allach via rear-naked choke.
However, VFL 1 was about more than what happened inside the cage. From fighter walkouts and lighting to music, production and presentation, the event was designed as a complete fight-night experience – one that puts the personalities and stories behind the fighters at the centre of the show.
That vision comes from Zeyd Al Moosa, the 18-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Xeno Events Organizing & Managing L.L.C., and quite possibly the youngest CEO in the world of MMA. It is this brilliant young prodigy who conceived VFL as a Dubai-born MMA property capable of developing its own fighters, rivalries and stars. His philosophy is simple: “I don’t want VFL to simply sign recognisable names. I want VFL to create names.” VFL 1 was the first opportunity to put that philosophy into action – and the response from the audience offered an emphatic start.
The success of the inaugural event was also made possible with the support of the Dubai Sports Council. VFL acknowledges this backing as an important part of bringing the promotion to the stage. The Council’s support reflects Dubai’s wider commitment to developing a vibrant sporting ecosystem and creating opportunities for new sporting properties to emerge from the city. For VFL, that distinction matters. This was not simply an international fight promotion visiting Dubai for a night. It was a fight league born in Dubai.
VFL 1 has now given that idea its first real test in front of a live audience. With its inaugural night successfully in the history books, the focus now shifts to what comes next: more fighters, bigger rivalries, new championships and a promotion capable of carrying its Dubai identity onto the international stage.
This epic story has only just begun and VFL 1 is only the first chapter.