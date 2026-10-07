Vault Fight League shines in Dubai debut, setting stage for global MMA ambitions

Dubai: The cage was lit, the crowd was loud, and by the time the final bell rang, Vault Fight League had made its statement. The inaugural VFL 1, held on September 12 at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, brought professional mixed martial arts to the heart of Dubai, drawing more than 2,000 spectators for a night of international competition, explosive finishes and high-energy entertainment. Featuring 11 professional bouts and fighters from more than 10 countries, VFL 1 marked the arrival of a new MMA promotion built in Dubai with ambitions that extend well beyond the UAE. And the action, delivered.