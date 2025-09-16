UGREEN introduces MagFlow Qi2 25W Series in the Middle East

It includes pocket-sized magnetic power banks, compact 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 stands
Dubai: UGREEN, a global leader in charging solutions, has officially introduced its MagFlow Qi2 25W series across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — following its debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin.
The new lineup is designed to deliver faster wireless charging and stronger magnetic connections using the latest Qi2 standard, setting a new benchmark for convenience and performance in the region.
With smartphone adoption in the UAE among the highest globally and a growing demand for premium charging solutions, UGREEN’s launch highlights the company’s commitment to delivering next-generation technology to a tech-savvy audience. The Qi2 standard promises up to 50% faster charging compared to previous generations, while improving energy efficiency and device safety.
Rather than focusing solely on speed, UGREEN’s new series puts equal emphasis on safety and user experience. The chargers feature the company’s Thermal Guard™ protection and a robust number of layer safety system, ensuring devices stay cool and secure during charging.
The MagFlow Qi2 25W lineup includes pocket-sized magnetic power banks, compact 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 stands for home or office use, and even a wireless car charger, offering solutions for every setting — from daily commutes to nightstands. All products support Apple’s StandBy Mode and are compatible with both iPhone and Android Qi-enabled devices, including the latest iPhone 17 series.
The MagFlow Qi2 25W Series is now available through Amazon UAE, Amazon KSA, Noon UAE, Noon KSA, and major electronics retailers including Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, and Sharaf DG in the UAE. In Saudi Arabia, the range will also be stocked at Jarir Bookstore and Extra by the end of September.
With this launch, UGREEN strengthens its position as a leader in wireless charging, giving users in the Middle East access to the same advanced technology showcased on the global stage.
