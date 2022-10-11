Dubai: e& enterprise, part of e&, has completed the acquisition of Smartworld, one of the UAE’s leading tech solutions providers and systems integrators. The deal will help e& enterprise’s progress into the enterprise digital space.
Smartworld will rebrand to e& enterprise iot and ai. Smartworld’s solutions portfolio will be embedded in the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI business lines of e& enterprise.
Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, said: “As part of our long-term vision and strategy in the area of IoT and AI, we are keen to ramp up our efforts in helping governments and enterprises elevate to data-driven and highly automated organisations. Through the acquisition, we can do this and more, as enterprise customers seek to accelerate their digital transformation journey.
“The subsequent formation of e& enterprise iot and ai and through the combined efforts of both teams, we are well placed to create enormous business value for our customers and business partners, solidifying our technology leadership as we progress towards our ambitions to lead the digital transformation conversation.
Previously Vice-President (VP) of IoT and AI Industry Solutions at e& enterprise, Alberto Araque will head e& enterprise IoT and AI.