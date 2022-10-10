Dubai: The UAE telco du has roped in Huawei and Sinotrans for 5G-enabled robot warehouse solutions in UAE’s logistics industry. As a part of the agreement, du and Huawei will deliver a 5G Campus Network Solution and provide 5G ‘key atomic’ capabilities to Sinotrans, a logistic platform.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “Today’s collaboration is an example of how du is partnering with industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions that will help our partners to be competitive and lead the pack as digital pioneers.
“5G plays an important role in industrial digital transformation by extending key capabilities within enterprise networks. du aims to empower smart warehouse by 5G Campus solutions that offer unprecedented benefits to companies in the warehouse and logistics industry.”
Until now, while the logistics sector has utilized automation in warehousing to enhance productivity, the ‘lack of 5G automation has been a critical barrier for many companies’.
According to Liu Jiawei, CEO of Huawei UAE, said:“Huawei is pleased to partner with du on the next-generation robotic solutions, which will extend human capabilities to reduce the overall cost of fulfilment and optimise the cost of products for end-users.”