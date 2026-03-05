TruDoc raises $15M in Pre-Series B to accelerate virtual-first healthcare across GCC

Dr Ahmed Mansour, CEO, Private Department of Sheik Mohamed Bin Khaled Al Nahyan, said: Healthcare systems everywhere are being asked to do more—serve more people, manage more chronic disease, and deliver better outcomes—without endlessly expanding physical infrastructure. TruDoc represents a fundamentally different approach: one that scales access and efficiency while maintaining clinical integrity. This model is well aligned with the UAE’s long-term priorities and the future of healthcare delivery across the Middle East. Believing in TruDoc model to lead this market innovation and increase the ultimate efficiency of the healthcare industry.