Tristar’s Safety at Sea event highpoints UAE as global maritime hub

Eugene Mayne, CEO of Tristar Group, lauded the UAE’s key role in maritime safety and stewardship, through acts of leadership and with the Ministry’s active engagement in critical discussions. “We initiated Safety at Sea in 2019 to draw light on the emotional and mental wellness of crew at sea, and it has since grown into an important platform for direct dialogue between professional seafarers and everyone who plays a role in their safety and well-being at sea,” he explained.