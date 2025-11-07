Tristar advocates ethical foundation for board decisions

Mayne stressed that the strongest force a board can wield is moral clarity, because it shapes not just what a company earns today, but what it becomes. “Doing the right thing is not quantified on spreadsheets and it does not come with a guidebook. It is a series of deliberate choices, often when it is really challenging or very costly, or both.” His remarks underscored the vital role of ethics in guiding corporate boards through unpredictable crises and complex dilemmas.