The Family Office launches Financial Goal mobile app: A new milestone in digital wealth planning

The Family Office brings goal-based investment planning to mobile devices
The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, announces the launch of the Financial Goal mobile application, now available on App Store and Google Play. This marks the latest milestone in the firm’s ongoing efforts to simplify the investment journey for clients and broaden access to tailored private market opportunities through intuitive digital solutions.
The Financial Goal app enables users to define and track mid- and long-term financial goals, such as retirement, children’s education, or legacy planning, while simulating different future scenarios and building personalized investment strategies in collaboration with expert advisors.
The launch reflects The Family Office’s commitment to staying one step ahead, providing investors across the region with tools that combine ease of use, institutional-grade investment access, and long-term strategic thinking.
Key Features of the App Include:
On-the-go goal planning: Define your financial goals and visualize their progress over time anytime, anywhere.
Dynamic scenario simulations: Understand potential outcomes based on your income, assets, and liabilities, and refine your plan accordingly.
Tailored investment strategies: Access diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate, through expert-guided planning.
Client app integration: Existing clients can now use Financial Goal directly within The Family Office Client App, streamlining their experience under one platform.
Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, commented: “At The Family Office, we are committed to continuous innovation that helps our clients navigate complexity with clarity. The launch of the Financial Goal app represents another step forward in making long-term investment planning more accessible, more intuitive, and more aligned with the personal ambitions of our clients.”
Visit the financial platform here to learn more.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox