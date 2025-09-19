Technogym unveils AI-driven wellness innovations at Dubai's Museum of the Future

A full range of connected training experiences within Technogym Ecosystem
Technogym, world-leading brand in fitness, wellness, sport, and health, has hosted the Technogym Innovation Outlook Middle East Edition at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai. This exclusive event brought together top industry professionals, decision-makers, and thought leaders from fitness, hospitality, healthcare, and corporate wellness sectors across the Emirates.
The event marked the regional launch of Technogym’s latest products and services, offering attendees a hands-on experience with cutting-edge solutions designed to elevate the end-user journey.
Rooted in Technogym’s pioneering concept of Healthness — the synergy between health and wellness — the forum showcased how AI-driven technologies and digital ecosystems are transforming wellness into personalized, actionable experiences.
Participants engaged in live demonstrations and heard from influential voices in Architecture & Design, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Sports, who shared insights into how health and wellbeing are reshaping their industries.
Nowadays — where the line between online and offline experiences continues to blur — delivering a unique, authentic, and personalized consumer journey is essential.
Across all industries, consumers now have more choices than ever and expect brands to understand their needs, passions, and personalities. In response, Technogym has long invested in a connected digital ecosystem aimed at growing the wellness industry, enhancing its appeal to users, and strengthening its credibility with institutional stakeholders such as insurers, healthcare systems, and medical professionals.
The Technogym Ecosystem integrates connected equipment, mobile apps, and on-demand video training content, enabling each user to access a fully personalised training experience — whether for fitness, sport, or health — anytime, anywhere.
Technogym Checkup – The new AI based assessment station tests members physical and cognitive parameters to automatically create personalized Precision Training programs based on individual physical and functional parameters, track results, and adapt protocols over time.
Biostrength – the new Technogym range for strength training, adapts to every single member using an AI-based patented technology and ensures 30% better results at the same time.
Biostrength sets up automatically according to body size and allows members to train with the right load, range of motion, correct posture, speed of execution and even indicates the number of sets, repetitions and optimal recovery times. The patented Biodrive system, which uses aerospace technology, offers 6 types of resistance.
Technogym Reform – redefines the Pilates experience, combining technological innovation with style. Developed in collaboration with the world's best instructors – the Technogym reform stands out for being intuitive and versatile, making Pilates accessible and effective for users of all levels, from beginners to experts.
Thanks to quick and intuitive adjustments, the product ensures optimal body control, maintaining high concentration and allowing for fluidity in the transition between exercises. The various components such as headrest, shoulder pads, foot bar and springs are designed to allow quick and easy adjustment and limit interruptions.
Sandstone – The new Sandstone draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the earth, offering a warm and inviting identity and harmonizing beautifully with wooden interior elements, creating a seamless blend of nature and elegance.
The line includes 6 cardio products, 19 strength products, 15 Biostrength products and the Technogym Checkup assessment station in a complete family feeling, to create a unique training experience, in a harmonious environment where each element integrates perfectly with the others.
