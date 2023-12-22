Dubai: Tally Solutions, the business management software firm, has rolled out the TallyPrime 4.0, with which it expects a 50 per cent growth in customer base over the next two or three years.
“The introduction of intuitive dashboards, professional WhatsApp communication, and easy assimilation of data from Excel sheets, will enable users to run and grow their businesses,” said Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA.
“Our focus remains on elevating the user experience and helping business owners do their business more professionally and efficiently.
The integration of ‘WhatsApp for Business’ offers the potential for sharing of reports, invoices, receipts and other communication with stakeholders, making business communication becoming instant and accurate.
Tally Solutions, which has been present in the GCC for the last decade, has worked with 67,000 businesses with their accounting, inventory and compliance needs.