Swyt unveils MENA's first AI-powered IT helpdesk, revolutionising business support

“For years, IT support has been reactive, waiting for things to break before stepping in. With AI, we’re flipping the script,” said Edouard Bouvet, CEO and Co-Founder of Swyt. “Our Helpdesk anticipates problems, acts instantly, and turns IT into a proactive, always-on function. According to McKinsey, employees lose an average of 109 hours per year due to preventable IT issues. By automating resolution and enforcing security in real time, we’re giving those hours back, at scale.”