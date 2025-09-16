Swyt unveils MENA's first AI-powered IT helpdesk, revolutionising business support

Ideal for mid-sized firms needing fast, secure support without large IT teams
Dubai: As businesses across the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation, Swyt, a fast-growing tech company headquartered in Dubai, has launched the first AI-powered IT Helpdesk in the MENA region. The platform delivers a new standard in how businesses approach both IT support and IT security.
For years, IT support in the region has relied on manual processes, long ticket queues, and overburdened technicians, leaving companies exposed to growing cybersecurity risks, from remote work vulnerabilities to unmanaged SaaS environments. Swyt’s AI-powered platform addresses both challenges head-on, combining real-time IT assistance with embedded security protocols.
The Helpdesk, now live for Swyt clients, operates 24/7 across Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp. It autonomously resolves common IT issues, from login problems and policy violations to device misconfigurations and app access, with 90% of requests solved in under five minutes.
“For years, IT support has been reactive, waiting for things to break before stepping in. With AI, we’re flipping the script,” said Edouard Bouvet, CEO and Co-Founder of Swyt. “Our Helpdesk anticipates problems, acts instantly, and turns IT into a proactive, always-on function. According to McKinsey, employees lose an average of 109 hours per year due to preventable IT issues. By automating resolution and enforcing security in real time, we’re giving those hours back, at scale.”
Swyt’s all-in-one IT platform is already trusted by high-growth companies including Eyewa, The Luxury Closet, Ziwo, Havaianas, and GetStake. With the launch of the AI Helpdesk, these businesses now provide their teams with instant and secure IT support, regardless of time, place, or channel.
The solution is especially impactful for mid-sized businesses that lack large IT teams but still need fast, secure support. By combining AI-powered troubleshooting with human oversight for complex cases, Swyt frees up internal teams to focus on strategic priorities.
With this launch, IT moves from being a reactive cost center to a proactive growth enabler preventing issues, enforcing security, and supporting productivity in real time.
As the first UAE company to introduce an AI-powered Helpdesk in the region, Swyt continues to position itself at the forefront of IT innovation in the Gulf.
For businesses in MENA, the message is clear: AI-Powered IT Services is no longer the future: it’s live.
