Sharmax expands UAE presence with its largest showroom in Ras Al Khaimah

The expansion comes as Sharmax marks ten years of international development
Dubai: Sharmax Motors, an international motorcycle and powersports manufacturer, has expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of its largest showroom in the country in Ras Al Khaimah. The facility brings retail operations and a dedicated service centre together at one location, expanding the brand’s sales and after-sales network in the Gulf region.
Located on Al Sanaa Road in Al Dhait, the showroom is now fully operational. Its official opening is scheduled for 17 October 2026. The facility serves customers in Ras Al Khaimah and the neighbouring northern Emirates, including Sharjah and Fujairah.
The expansion comes as Sharmax marks ten years of international development. Founded in 2014, the company adopted an international focus in 2016 and has since grown from a motorcycle-focused business into a broader powersports manufacturer. Sharmax reports that it now operates around 50 branches worldwide, with a presence across the Gulf region, Asia, Europe and other markets.
The Ras Al Khaimah facility joins Sharmax’s existing showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Its dedicated Sharmax Service Center provides after-sales support alongside the showroom’s retail operations.
Combining these functions allows customers to access vehicle sales and servicing at the same site. It also adds a service location in the northern Emirates as the company develops its UAE operations.
“Expanding our physical presence in the UAE is an important part of our long-term strategy for the market,” said a Sharmax Motors representative. “The opening of our largest UAE showroom in Ras Al Khaimah reflects our confidence in the local powersports sector. Bringing sales and servicing together at this location will help us support customers and partners as the business grows.”
Sharmax selected Ras Al Khaimah to extend its coverage of the northern Emirates, citing the emirate’s tourism and outdoor recreation sectors as factors in its decision.
The opening follows the company’s participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in September. Sharmax reported selling all vehicles displayed at its stand during the event, which also provided an opportunity to meet customers and representatives of the UAE’s outdoor sector.
The new facility forms part of a wider expansion strategy that combines local showrooms with service centres, regional hubs and logistics operations. Sharmax reports that it has opened ten showrooms internationally over the past two years. Its 2026 development programme includes plans for five additional concept showrooms.
The official opening of the Ras Al Khaimah showroom will take place on 17 October 2026, with Sharmax representatives, customers, riders, business partners, media and invited guests expected to attend.
The event will formally mark the opening of the company’s largest UAE showroom and provide an opportunity to highlight Sharmax’s continued investment in its UAE operations and its development across the wider Gulf market.