SelfDrive Mobility expands leasing portfolio with the Škoda Kodiaq

SelfDrive partners with Škoda UAE to offer new cars through a digital leasing journey
Dubai: SelfDrive Mobility, the UAE’s largest mobility technology company, has expanded its personal and corporate car leasing portfolio through a new partnership with Ali & Sons Škoda UAE, the authorised dealership. The collaboration introduces the Škoda Kodiaq as the flagship model available for long‑term digital leasing, sourced directly from dealership inventory.
This partnership forms part of SelfDrive Mobility’s broader strategy to develop a scalable, dealership-led leasing ecosystem that connects authorised dealers directly with customers seeking greater flexibility and access to brand-new vehicles.
As part of the rollout, SelfDrive plans to progressively scale its Škoda fleet across the UAE to meet growing demand, with launch pricing starting from Dh1,999 per month, excluding VAT, on a fixed 12-month lease plan.
Customers benefit from an all‑inclusive monthly leasing structure covering insurance, registration, maintenance and replacement vehicle support; removing the upfront costs, long financing commitments and resale responsibilities typically associated with ownership. The Škoda Kodiaq can be discovered, compared and reserved digitally through the SelfDrive app, SelfDrive.ae or SIA, SelfDrive’s conversational AI mobility assistant.
The collaboration brings together Škoda’s European engineering heritage, Ali & Sons’ dealership and after sales capabilities, and with SelfDrive Mobility’s technology infrastructure, digital distribution network, and established customer base.
By integrating Ali & Sons' authorised Škoda Kodiaq fleet directly into SelfDrive's leasing ecosystem, the partnership creates an additional route to market for automotive brands while giving customers access to flexible 12-, 24- and 36-month leasing programmes. This broader mobility network also supports services such as monthly car rental Abu Dhabi, Monthly Car Rental Dubai and across the UAE, giving customers flexible alternatives for different vehicle requirements and rental durations.
The partnership represents another milestone in SelfDrive Mobility’s continued expansion across both personal and corporate leasing, with the company working with the official dealership partners across the UAE.
Lakshmi Manoj, Chief Operating Officer at SelfDrive Mobility, said: “Leasing behaviour in the UAE is evolving. Customers & Businesses increasingly want instant access to a brand-new vehicle without the complexity of a large upfront payment, long financing commitments or having to manage resale at the end of ownership.
"Our partnership with Ali & Sons Škoda UAE allows us to combine its authorised Škoda fleet with SelfDrive's digital leasing infrastructure and customer reach. We aim to deploy more than 1,000 Škoda vehicles via our leasing platform by 2028, while building a strong fleet distribution channel that can scale across additional vehicles, dealerships and brands."
Ahmed Fawzy Gabr, Brand Manager of Ali & sons Škoda UAE, added: “Our collaboration with SelfDrive Mobility reflects Škoda’s commitment to making modern European mobility more accessible across the UAE. By integrating our dealership into a fully digital leasing journey, we are giving customers a seamless way to experience the Kodiaq with greater convenience and flexibility.”
Customers can reserve through the 2026 Škoda Kodiaq through the SelfDrive App, SelfDrive.ae or SIA, or contact SelfDrive Mobility on +971 45733500.