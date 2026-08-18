Sania Mirza appointed as brand ambassador for Terra-Invest

Brings extensive experience from her career in professional sport and sports development
Terra-Invest has announced the appointment of Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza as its Brand Ambassador, marking a new association between the UAE-based investment firm and one of India’s most recognised sporting personalities.
As part of her association with Terra-Invest, Mirza will also work with Terra-Invest Partners Krishan Rattan and Ankiti Bose and the firm’s founding team on investment opportunities across health, sport and athletic performance. Her role will include supporting business origination, evaluating opportunities and contributing to portfolio value creation across areas including longevity, preventive health and sports performance.
Mirza brings extensive experience from her career in professional sport and her work in sports development and entrepreneurship. She competed internationally for nearly two decades, won six Grand Slam titles and became the first Indian woman to reach the World No. 1 ranking in tennis. Following her professional playing career, she established the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy and has developed interests across sport, health, media and consumer businesses.
Commenting on her association with Terra-Invest, Sania Mirza said, “I'm here to identify opportunities, back them, and help them grow.”
The association will enable Terra-Invest to leverage Mirza’s experience in professional sport, athlete development and consumer-facing businesses while supporting its focus on opportunities across the health and sports ecosystem.
Terra-Invest’s portfolio includes businesses such as Smashers Sports, Shookra, The 2100 Club and Precision Diagnostics. The firm has been building its presence across sectors connected to sports participation, recovery, diagnostics, preventive health and longevity.
Krishan Rattan and Ankiti Bose, Partners at Terra-Invest, said Mirza’s experience and understanding of the sports and health ecosystem would complement the firm’s investment approach and provide additional perspective while evaluating businesses and working with portfolio companies.
The appointment comes as athletes increasingly take on roles beyond traditional brand endorsements, including entrepreneurship, investment, advisory and company-building. For Terra-Invest, Mirza’s association represents an opportunity to combine her experience and industry networks with the firm’s investment platform across health and sport.
With the appointment, Terra-Invest aims to strengthen its engagement with businesses and founders operating across the evolving sports, wellness, performance and preventive health ecosystem.