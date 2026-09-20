Pakistani businessman Muizz Mirza buys English football club Plymouth Parkway

My dream is within the next 10 years to see this club reach the EFL, he says
Kuwaiti-Pakistani businessman Muizz Ahmed Mirza has acquired English non-league football club Plymouth Parkway FC through his international education company, MEC Study Group.
The Karachi-born entrepreneur becomes only the second Pakistani to own an English football club after Shahid Khan, marking another significant chapter in Pakistani involvement in English football.
Founded in 1988, Plymouth Parkway play their home matches at Bolitho Park and currently compete in the Southern League Premier Division South, the seventh tier of the English football pyramid. They are four divisions below their city neighbours Plymouth Argyle.
Mirza has set out an ambitious long-term vision for the club, with the ultimate goal of reaching the English Football League (EFL).
“My dream is within the next 10 years to see this club reach the EFL,” he said.
As part of the plan, Mirza wants Plymouth Parkway to become a full-time professional club within the next 12 to 18 months. He also intends to invest in the club’s academy, infrastructure and stadium facilities.
“The plan’s there,” Mirza added.
The new ownership also plans to combine football with education, with programmes aimed at giving students opportunities to play competitive football while gaining an understanding of the management and commercial side of running a football club.
Plymouth Parkway chairman Mark Russell previously told BBC Sport that talks with Mirza had presented a “genuine opportunity” for the club. He highlighted Mirza’s business background and international university network as potential assets that could help Parkway strengthen its operations and reach new audiences.
For Mirza, however, the immediate focus is on preserving the club’s identity and its connection with supporters while building the foundations for sustainable growth.